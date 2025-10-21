 ‘He Chose Bharat’: Nara Lokesh Joins DMK–AIADMK Row Over Google’s Vizag Project
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia‘He Chose Bharat’: Nara Lokesh Joins DMK–AIADMK Row Over Google’s Vizag Project

‘He Chose Bharat’: Nara Lokesh Joins DMK–AIADMK Row Over Google’s Vizag Project

Lokesh’s post follows a similar remark last week, when he declared “Karnataka is feeling the burn!” amid a dispute with Karnataka’s IT Minister Priyank Kharge.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Tuesday, October 21, 2025, 05:41 PM IST
article-image
Lokesh Nara | PTI

The ongoing political tussle between Tamil Nadu’s ruling DMK and the opposition AIADMK over Google’s decision to invest $15 billion in a data and AI hub in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, rather than in CEO Sundar Pichai’s home state, gained a new twist on Tuesday with Andhra Minister Nara Lokesh weighing in.

Lokesh, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader and ally of the BJP, shared an NDTV report on social media with the caption “He chose Bharat”, adding the Indian flag emoji for emphasis.

Earlier, AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami criticised the DMK government for failing to attract Google to Tamil Nadu, despite Pichai’s roots in Madurai. Party leader RB Udayakumar claimed the DMK had missed a “historic opportunity” to secure the major investment, accusing the state of lacking vision and proactive engagement.

Read Also
Google To Invest ₹80,000 Crore In Andhra To Build AI Hub, Sundar Pichai Briefs PM On Vizag's...
article-image

Responding to the criticism, Tamil Nadu Industries Minister TRB Raaja highlighted that the state is set to receive a larger investment worth ₹15,000 crore from Foxconn, the Taiwanese electronics giant that manufactures Apple products.

FPJ Shorts
Weather Update: Relief From Heat Likely As IMD Predicts Rain, Thunderstorms Across Maharashtra; Mumbai’s AQI Dips To 'Poor' Category
Weather Update: Relief From Heat Likely As IMD Predicts Rain, Thunderstorms Across Maharashtra; Mumbai’s AQI Dips To 'Poor' Category
'If I Did...': Joe Jonas REACTS To Viral Video Claiming He Snorted Cocaine Backstage During Jonas Brothers Show
'If I Did...': Joe Jonas REACTS To Viral Video Claiming He Snorted Cocaine Backstage During Jonas Brothers Show
Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 21, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Goose Sambad Night Tuesday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 21, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Goose Sambad Night Tuesday Weekly Draw
PTI Fact Check: Viral Video Claiming Rajnath Singh Admitted India Is Funding Afghan Taliban Found To Be Fake
PTI Fact Check: Viral Video Claiming Rajnath Singh Admitted India Is Funding Afghan Taliban Found To Be Fake

Lokesh’s post follows a similar remark last week, when he declared “Karnataka is feeling the burn!” amid a dispute with Karnataka’s IT Minister Priyank Kharge. The two had clashed over claims that Andhra Pradesh was attempting to lure businesses away from Bengaluru, following concerns raised by entrepreneurs about the city’s deteriorating infrastructure.

The spat reflects broader regional competition among southern states to attract major global investors, as infrastructure and governance take centre stage in the investment race.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 21, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 21, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

PTI Fact Check: Viral Video Claiming Rajnath Singh Admitted India Is Funding Afghan Taliban Found To...

PTI Fact Check: Viral Video Claiming Rajnath Singh Admitted India Is Funding Afghan Taliban Found To...

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Cash, Liquor & Drugs Worth Over ₹71 Crore Seized Since Poll...

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Cash, Liquor & Drugs Worth Over ₹71 Crore Seized Since Poll...

Rajasthan News: 7 Child Labourers From Bihar Rescued From Graveyard After Fleeing Factory Torture In...

Rajasthan News: 7 Child Labourers From Bihar Rescued From Graveyard After Fleeing Factory Torture In...

India Upgrades 'Technical Mission' In Kabul To 'Embassy' Days After Taliban Foreign Minister's 6-Day...

India Upgrades 'Technical Mission' In Kabul To 'Embassy' Days After Taliban Foreign Minister's 6-Day...