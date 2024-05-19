Indore Murder: Daughter’s Elopement Cause Of Murder, Says Mastermind

Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The mastermind behind the sensational Azad Nagar murder case, Arif Khilji, revealed several things during interrogation. Additional DCP Zone-1 Alok Sharma said that Arif told police he had been frustrated for several months because his daughter had eloped with the deceased’s elder brother. She went to his uncle's place on a two-wheeler, fled from there about eight months ago, and married the deceased's elder brother.

Khilji had arranged her marriage to his nephew Wasim about a year and a half ago, and her elopement became a matter of honour for him. Wasim had clicked compromising photos and made them viral on social media. Subsequently, a case was registered against Wasim at the Azad Nagar police station about four months ago based on the woman’s complaint. Khilji alleged that the deceased’s family members did not allow him to talk to his daughter and refused to send her to his place.

This situation caused him significant frustration. He then hired two shooters, Shakir and Aman, who were later arrested after a short encounter with the police. Khilji told the police he had arranged a pistol for the shooters, which he had obtained about a year and a half ago, and had been planning the murder for the last month and a half. Since his daughter’s husband, Mudassar, did not come out often, Khilji planned to kill his brother, Moin Khan, who used to upload things on social media to provoke him. Khilji initially asked Moin’s friends Liyaz and Ahmed to call Moin at a place in exchange of Rs 700 each, and he was shot dead by one of the shooters.

During his time on the run, Khilji stayed in Ajmer, Kota, and Dewas with the shooters to evade arrest. Later, in Dewas, he left the shooters and fled alone to Khandwa. Finally, he surrendered to the court on Friday. He is being further interrogated to reveal more details in the case.