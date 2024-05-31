 MP: Younger Brother Of Bageshwar Dham Sarkar, Shaligram Garg, Assaults Brahmin Family in Chhatarpur
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, May 31, 2024, 07:53 PM IST
article-image
Dhirendra Shastri with his brother Shaligram Garg |

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Pandit Dhirendra Shastri, famously known as Bageshwar Dham Sarkar's younger brother Shaligram Garg thrashed a Brahmin family along with kids and women in Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh on Friday. A video of the family has surfaced on social media and is grabbing widespread attention.

According to information, Shaligram Garg brutally thrashed a two women, one man and two kids of the same family. Garg forcefully entered the premises and started beating up the elders and the children in the family.

In the video, it can be seen that both the women and the man are severely injured with blood spouting out from the woman's arms and the man's head. Garg didn't spare their underage daughter either, he beat her up and tore her clothes. The girl is a class 9th student.

Allegedly, a band of eight to ten goons along with Garg, wearing saffron coloured clothes, entered the house forcefully and started beating up women and children without any cause. Garg proceeded to take out his gun and started waving and pointing it at the family members.

A case has been registered in the Bamitha Police Station.

Notorious Gang Strikes back

Notably, This is not the first time that the younger brother of world famous Bageshwar Dham Sarkar has embroiled in controversy following his actions.

Previously, the notorious Shaligram Garg has been booked many times in several other similar cases. In one such case, Garg was caught beating up Toll Plaza workers in Sagar.

In another incident, a case was registered against him for opening fire at the wedding ceremony of a Dalit family's daughter.

