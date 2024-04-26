 MP: Pt Dhirendra Shastri's Bro Shaligram Garg Booked For Thrashing Toll Plaza Staff; Carries Several Cases Of Physical Assault
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Pt Dhirendra Shastri's Bro Shaligram Garg Booked For Thrashing Toll Plaza Staff; Carries Several Cases Of Physical Assault

MP: Pt Dhirendra Shastri's Bro Shaligram Garg Booked For Thrashing Toll Plaza Staff; Carries Several Cases Of Physical Assault

A case has been filed against Shaligram Garg and nine others under sections 323, 294, 506, and 427 (34) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Gulganj police station.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, April 26, 2024, 01:15 PM IST
article-image
Dhirendra Shastri's brother Shaligram Garg (on right) |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The brother of Peethadheeshwar Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri of Bageshwar Dham has been booked for assaulting the staff of the toll plaza on Sagar Road.

A case has been registered against Shaligram Garg and his nine aides for beating the staff of the Mugwari toll plaza located on Sagar Road on Thursday.

According to local media reports, all 10 accused have been booked under sections 323 (voluntarily causing harm), 294 (obscene acts and songs), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 427 (34) (mischief causing damage to public property) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Gulganj police station.

Read Also
Jabalpur Shocker: Youth Ties Dog, Drags It To Drain & Drowns It To Death, Says 'Cops Will Charge...
article-image

Notorious Garg

Notably, this is not the first time that Dhirendra Shastri's brother, Shaligram Garg, has been embroiled in controversy. Garg has been involved in several altercations, including physical altercations.

Last year, a case was registered against him for opening fire at the wedding ceremony of a Dalit family's daughter.

In another incident, Garg was accused of hurling racist slurs against a villager and engaging in physical violence. Subsequently, a case was registered against him, and he was remanded to custody.

Read Also
Jabalpur Scrapyard Blast: NIA To Probe; Bombs & Explosive Material Suspected In Campus (WATCH)
article-image

Yet, once again, the spotlight is on the Shastri family. The police have acted swiftly, registering a case in connection with the assault at the toll plaza. As investigations progress, more details are anticipated to shed light on the circumstances surrounding the altercation.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Pt Dhirendra Shastri's Bro Shaligram Garg Booked For Thrashing Toll Plaza Staff; Carries Several...

MP: Pt Dhirendra Shastri's Bro Shaligram Garg Booked For Thrashing Toll Plaza Staff; Carries Several...

Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 2 Live: Newlyweds Cast Their Vote Soon After Wedding In...

Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 2 Live: Newlyweds Cast Their Vote Soon After Wedding In...

Jabalpur Scrapyard Blast: NIA To Probe; Bombs & Explosive Material Suspected In Campus (WATCH)

Jabalpur Scrapyard Blast: NIA To Probe; Bombs & Explosive Material Suspected In Campus (WATCH)

Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 2: Over 28% Polling In Six Seats In State Till 11 am

Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 2: Over 28% Polling In Six Seats In State Till 11 am

'Rajiv Gandhi Abolished Inheritance Act To Save His Properties,' Says PM Narendra Modi

'Rajiv Gandhi Abolished Inheritance Act To Save His Properties,' Says PM Narendra Modi