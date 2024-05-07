Shahdol ASI Murder Case: Tractor-Trolley Owner Arrested, SHO Of Beohari Line Attached

Representative Image

Shahdol (Madhya Pradesh): Shahdol police have arrested the absconding tractor-trolley owner Surendra Singh- the third accused in ASI murder case. His arrest was made from the Beohari area, the police said.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Shahdol, DC Sagar said Beohari police station in-charge Munnalal Rahangdale has been line-attached.

Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Mahendra Bagri was crushed to death by a tractor-trolley transporting illegally mined sand in Badoli village under Beohari police station limits of Shahdol district on the intervening night of Saturday-Sunday.

According to the ADG, ASI Bagri had been on duty, seeking to apprehend a suspect with an active warrant on Saturday night. As the officers were on their way, a tractor-trailer approached at high speed and was driving recklessly.

The ASI came out of the vehicle to signal the oncoming tractor-trailer to stop, but the vehicle did not slow down and, allegedly, rammed ASI Bagri, leading to his death. "The tractor, which had a trailer attached to it, hit the ASI and ran him over," Sagar said.

Earlier on Sunday, Surendra Singh's son Ashutosh Singh, who was piloting the tractor, and vehicle driver Raj Rawat were arrested. The duo has been allegedly involved in the illegal sand mining, he said. The district administration demolished the tractor driver's house and two houses of tractor owner Surendra Singh. 'Piloting' in Shahdol is used to refer to moving ahead a vehicle while seeing the road is clear and no checking is being done by authorities.

Rs 1 cr ex-gratia to kin, proposal sent to EC

Chief minister has announced that an assistance amount of Rs 1 crore will be provided to the family of Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Mahendra Bagri, who was killed after being crushed with a tractor by the sand mafia in Shahdol on Saturday night. The Chief Minister Office (CMO) in a statement said that a proposal for the same would be sent to the Election Commission for approval.