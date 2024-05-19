Female Cheetah Veera Reaches Gwalior, Causes Panic in Villagers

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The female cheetah Veera crossed the boundaries of Kuno National Park in Sheopur and reached Gwalior via Jaura and Pahargarh in Morena. Veera pounced on a herd of goats in Baghwala village of Bhanwarpura situated on the border of Gwalior-Morena. She dragged three goats in front of the shepherd. Veera has come to this area for the first time. Kuno's team is monitoring her. Plans are being made to take her back to Kuno National Park. People of Bhanwarpura and surrounding villages are in panic. They are coming out of their homes only in groups.

A few days ago, Cheetah Pawan was brought back from Karoli in Rajasthan. Shepherd Dharamveer Gurjar informed Sarpanch Shiv Singh Gurjar about the cheetah. When the villagers arrived, they saw a cheetah resting in the shade of a tree. Two goats were lying injured a little distance away. Forest Department Rangers, Ankit Pandey, Shailendra Gurjar, and Sachin Gupta arrived from Gwalior along with the staff. The cheetah remained sitting on the ridge of the farm from 9 am to 5 pm on Saturday. After this, she moved ahead into the forest.

The park management had conveyed information about Cheetah Veera coming out of Kuno National Park to the officers of Gwalior Forest Division. After this, the staff of Ghatigaon Range were sent to the spot for monitoring. The Forest Division has also deployed its staff for security arrangements. Hearing the news of the cheetah's arrival, people from nearby villages started arriving. To ensure the safety of the villagers, the police and forest department team members returned them from the spot.

Additional Principal Chief Forest Conservator of Kuno National Park, Uttam Kumar Sharma, said that Veera is being continuously monitored. The team will bring her back to the National Park as soon as possible.