 Jabalpur Shocker: Youth Ties Dog, Drags It To Drain & Drowns It To Death, Says 'Cops Will Charge Only ₹50 To Release Me'; Video Viral
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, April 25, 2024, 03:42 PM IST
Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A case of animal brutality was reported in Jabalpur district of Madhya Pradesh, where a youth allegedly killed a street dog. The accused tied the limbs of the dog with a rope, dragged it to the roadside drain and drowned it to death.

The incident took place on April 22 at around 10 pm, and its video is now going viral on social media. When neighbours reached his house to confront him, he threatened them, saying "go file the complaint, police will charge only Rs 50 to release me."

Neighbours reached police station to file a complaint.

Later, he called his friend and both of them started abusing the locals, shooing them away, saying that they can go and file a complaint to TI.

Two days later, at 4 am on Thursday, the local people who had gone for a morning walk united and reached Vijayanagar police station and provided the video to the police. On the basis of the video, showing man's brutality towards a street, the complaint was lodged.

The accused Mohit Lakhera alias Sonu is a resident of Nabbe Quarter of the city.

In complaint to the police, Pralav Pachauri, a resident of Nabbe Quarter, said that when they tried to talk to accused Sonu, he called his friend Ankit and started abusing them. Sonu threatened, saying "I wanted to kill the dog, so I did. There is an act of murder, there is law. Go, lodge a complaint in Vijayanagar police station, we will talk to TI. The cops will release me in exchange of Rs 50 note."

