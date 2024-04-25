Indore: Man Forces Camel To Smoke Cigarette At Rajasthani-Themed Restaurant; Video Viral

Indore (Madhya Pradesh):A video of animal cruelty has surfaced on social media, which shows a man forcing a camel to smoke his cigarette. The video is said to be of a Rajasthani-themed restaurant in Indore's Rau.

Rau police have registered a case against the unidentified person and are searching for the accused.

According to the police, Priyanshu Jain from People for Animals has lodged a complaint on the basis of a video in which a man was allegedly trying to make a camel smoke a cigarette at a Rajasthani-themed restaurant, Nakhrali Dhani. After the investigation into the case, the police registered a case under Section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and started an investigation to identify the accused.

Animal cruelty on the rise

Incidents of animal cruelty are alarmingly on the rise, reflecting a disturbing trend in society. Alongside this troubling phenomenon, there appears to be a growing trend in the consumption of cigarettes. It is important for people to recognise the significance of protecting animals from such harmful substances and activities.

Animals are vulnerable beings that deserve our care and compassion, and subjecting them to substances like cigarettes is not only cruel but also poses serious health risks to them. It is crucial for individuals to be mindful of the well-being of animals and refrain from engaging in activities that could cause them harm.