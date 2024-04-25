Bhopal: Hours After Marriage, Man Circulates Obscene Video Of His Wife Shared By Ex

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Police have registered a case against a man and kin for circulating obscene video of his wife he married hours before. The video was shared to the man by his wife’s beau, whom she dejected to marry him. Aishbag police said that the marriage of a 22-year-old man was fixed with a woman aged 19 who resided in Aishbagh. The woman allegedly was having an affair with another man.

On February 24, while the engaged couple was chatting over a video call, the man asked his wife-to-be to strip. The woman did so, and her beau captured the video by means of screen recording. On Monday, the woman turned down the man’s wedding proposal and eloped with a man she was having an affair. The duo got married on Tuesday.

When the woman’s beau learnt this, he sent her obscene video to the woman’s husband. The newlywed couple was yet to begin their married life when things took a wrong turn. The man on receiving his wife’s objectionable video, showed it to his mother and brother, and the duo advised him to circulate it on social media.

The man did the same on Wednesday inviting action against him and his kin. The police have registered a case against the man, his brother and mother and also the woman's ex, who has shared the woman’s video, said police.