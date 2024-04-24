MP: Brave Bride Refuses To Marry, Sends Baraat Away After Drunk Groom Demands ₹5 Lakh Dowry & Car

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): A bride refused to marry and sent the baraat away after the groom's family demanded a dowry of 5 lakh rupees and a car in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore. Reportedly, the groom and his party were under the influence of alcohol.

The incident unfolded during a wedding celebration in Sehore, where the drunk groom and his relatives allegedly behaved rudely with the bride's family. According to the information, the groom and his party reportedly consumed excess alcohol. The matter worsened during the Tilak ceremony when the bride's family gifted Rs 21 in cash as part of the rituals and the groom and party demanded a higher dowry.

Read Also Bhopal: Medical Student Who Killed Self Was Depressed Due To Weak English

Reacting bravely to the situation, the bride, identified as Priya, boldly rejected the marriage proposal, talking about the groom's family's greed. Following which, the groom and his relatives became angry and started fighting with the bride's side, resulting in a heated altercation between the two families. Several individuals sustained minor injuries during the fight.

Following the incident, Priya, along with her father, filed a complaint at the local police station against the groom's family, accusing them of demanding dowry and causing chaos during the wedding.

Police officials have registered a case against the groom and his relatives, and an investigation is underway to address the matter.