MP: Stones Pelted On Gwalior-Jaura MEMU Train After Vande Bharat & Shatabdi Express

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A case of stone-pelting was reported on a MEMU train travelling from Gwalior to Jaura on Tuesday. The incident happened when the train reached Birla Nagar station in Gwalior.

It is worth noting that earlier, similar stone attacks were reported on the Vande Bharata Express and Shatabdi Express near Gwalior-Morena.

As miscreants threw stones on the slowly moving MEMU train, the glass of the engine broke. Since the train had already departed, it was decided that the rake would be replaced after returning from Jaura.

Following which, the rake of the MEMU train operating between Gwalior and Etawah was sent to Jaura, from where it will be sent to Kanpur for repair.

RPF sub-inspector Ravindra Singh Rajawat, sub-inspector Shivam, and constable Umesh Sharma immediately patrolled the track and warned the locals of legal action in case stone-pelting is reported in the future.

Fire breaks on track

The station management closed the OHE line for 42 minutes after a fire broke out on the railway track near Mahalgaon culvert under Jhansi Road police station area. On receiving information about the fire, the railway team reached the spot and extinguished the fire near the track. Due to this, the supply in the OHE line of platform number four was stopped and the operation of trains on Shivpuri-Guna track was affected. The passenger train leaving for Bhind in the afternoon was operated from platform number one instead of four.