Indore: One-Month Deadline To Ensure Fire Safety Measures In Buildings Above 12 m

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): There are more than 25,000 buildings having a height more than 12.5 metres and require special fire safety measures in the district. Collector Asheesh Singh has given a period of one month to all these building owners to ensure special fire safety measures in their buildings. He has said that in case of not following the instructions after this period, action will be taken to seal these buildings.

The collector said such business and commercial buildings have been identified in the city where necessary equipment for fire fighting is to be installed and arrangements are to be ensured accordingly. In business and commercial buildings with a height less than 10 metres, it is necessary to have fire extinguisher, hose reel, down riser, manual fire alarm system, terrace tank of 10,000 litres and fire pump of 450 LPM.

In such commercial and business buildings, which have height between 10 metres to 15 metres, fire extinguisher, hose reel, down riser, basement area 200 sq m, manual fire alarm system, underground water tank of 50,000 litres, a terrace tank of 5,000 litres and a fire pump is necessary to have. In commercial buildings with a height between 15 metres to 30 metres, fire extinguisher, hose reel, wet riser and down waist, automatic sprinkler, yard hydrant, manual fire alarm system and automatic underground water terrace pump, under It is necessary to have groundwater (1.5 lakh litres), terrace tank (20 thousand) and fire pump is necessary.

It has been clarified by the district administration that arrangements should be started from the date of publication of this information. A period of one month is provided to make the arrangements. After this, if any deficiency is found, action will be taken to seal these buildings. Collector Singh has clarified that this is a commercial city and here, not only a large number of citizens at the local level but also people from all over the state keep visiting such buildings. In such a situation, it is very important to ensure public safety.