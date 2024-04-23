 Indore: Viral Audio Recording Of MGM's HoD Surgery Stirs Controversy
Dean seeks written explanation from HoD

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, April 23, 2024, 09:03 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An audio clip allegedly of the HoD Surgery, MGM Medical College, went viral on social media, in which he can be heard saying to cut down the examination results to 70 percent.

The audio clip has left the students as well as faculty members of the college surprised, while raising questions over the evaluation system in the college. Dean Dr Sanjay Dixit has sought a written explanation from the HoD over the same.  

“As per my opinion, if you were giving a 100 percent result then you should make it to 70-80 percent. Increase the number of those 10 percent students who are performing well. We use to give only 5-6 marks to the students out of 10 in our hand,” Dr Kaushal could be heard saying in the viral audio clip.  

“Dus me se do number bhi do agar koi bilkul gadha lag raha he toh aur dus me se nau bhi do agar koi achha kar raha he to.” Accepting the voice in the recording is his, Dr Kaushal said, “Yes, I said to give good marks to the students who are performing well and less to those not performing well. However, the recording is of a general conversation among the faculty members and it is about two months old.” Meanwhile, medical college students raised questions over the evaluation system in the college and alleged that the faculty members failed them intentionally.

Students complain to UGC

Some of the students of MBBS final year lodged a complaint against Dr Manish Kaushal and Dr Arvind Shukla with the University Grant Commission (UGC) alleging that both the faculty members failed them intentionally due to which they are in mental pressure. The students also alleged that the faculty members have started threatening them for not letting them clear internships and to call them to college at 8 am for 24 hours. Students have also attached screenshots of social media to prove their point. +box (please highlight)

Decision on revised results today

MGM Medical College had sent a revised result of the surgery practical exam of MBBS final year with Madhya Pradesh Medical Science University (MPMSU), Jabalpur, to rectify their goof-up of under-marking the students. MPMSU is likely to take a decision over the same during the executive council meeting to be held on Tuesday. 

