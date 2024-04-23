Bhopal: Medical Student Who Killed Self Was Depressed Due To Weak English

Representational Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The 22-year-old girl from Khargone, Rani More, who was found dead at her hostel room at Chirayu Medical College was suffering from depression for past four months, a reason she took the extreme step, police said on Tuesday.

Rani’s parents reached Bhopal on Tuesday morning after which post-mortem was carried out. According to Khajuri Sadak police station TI Neeraj Verma, Rani’s father Devi Singh More told police that Rani had enrolled in the college in August 2023. A few months after joining MBBS, she slid into depression as she was weak in English and could not cope with college’s English medium of instruction.

He said Rani faced embarrassment in the class due to her poor English. He however, said that Rani never discussed being bullied or about any other issue at the college, which could have compelled her to take the extreme step.

Her performance weakened

Investigating officer in the case Om Prakash Ahirwar told Free Press that as her English was weak, she could not study. Rani’s performance in studies had deteriorated due to which she suffered from depression. He added that she used to make video calls to her family daily after her classes.