MP: Failed Suicide Attempt Lands Jobless Man Between Tyres Of Jhansi-Etawah Express; Video Viral

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Reeling under joblessness, a youth jumped in front of the Jhansi-Etawah Express in Gwalior to end his life on Wednesday. The alert loco pilot immediately applied emergency brakes and saved his life. However, his failed suicide attempt landed the victim between the tyres of the train engine, injuring his legs. As a result, both of his toes had to be amputated.

The spine-chilling video of the young man trapped under the train engine at the railway station surfaced on social media.

According to information, the victim has been identified as Rakesh Shakyawar, a resident of Bhind. Frustrated over unemployment, he reached Gwalior station with the intention of killing himself. As soon as he saw the Jhansi-Etawah Express coming on plate number 3, he jumped on the tracks.

The loco pilot applied emergency brakes to the train. In the accident, both the toes of the youth were cut. RPF, GRP, and porters took him out, and as the ambulance at a station was out of order, he kept writhing on the platform for a quarter of an hour.

Seeing him trapped between the train tyres, people dialled 108, but the ambulance arrived after 80 inutes. The injured person is admitted to JAH.

The reason behind the action taken by the young man is said to be unemployment. He was looking for a job but was unable to get one. This further led to problems in the family.

The nodal officer of 108 ambulances, IP Nivariya, has raised questions about the delay in ambulances. He said that, as per the rules, the ambulance should reach the concerned spot within 20 minutes. He said that he would take stock of the matter.

The police said that when the young man regains full consciousness, he will be interrogated.