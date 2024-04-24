MP: Injured Leopard Attacks Rescue Team Member Seconds Before Tranquilliser Shot; Shifted To Indore Zoo For Treatment

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An employee of the forest department was injured after a bruised leopard attacked the rescue team in Mhow, near Indore, on Wednesday afternoon.

Notably, villagers spotted a limping leopard in the Janapav area near Mhow on Tuesday and informed officials. Similarly, on Monday, a priest saw several injured leopards near the forest area of Panchmukhi temple and informed the department. A female leopard is said to have injury marks on her leg. Despite being injured, she is still roaming in the forest around the temple.

After back-to-back complaints, the forest team rushed to rescue the injured. The team led by Ralamandal superintendent Yohan Katra reached the spot where movement of the big cat was reported and installed a cage.

Forest department officer said that a team had come from Indore for the rescue of the injured leopard. As soon as the leopard was traced, a position was being taken with the shotgun to tranquillise the leopard. However, before the team could shoot a tranquiliser, the aggressive leopard pounced on one of the staff members Sohanlal. He has sustained severe injuries in hand and mouth.

The forest officials said that the cage was installed on Tuesday but was not successful. The leopard was rescued on Wednesday. It has been taken to to Indore Zoo for the treatment of its limb.

The leopard will be released back into the wilds after the medical treatment.

However, a few days ago in Janapav forest, a female leopard had died in agony after getting trapped in a cage. After this, the villagers saw the movement of another injured leopard in the same area. Following which the Forest Department team started the search.