MP: Kuno National Park's Cheetah Veera Found After 25-Day Adventure; Safely Returned To Park

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Veera, a female cheetah from Kuno National Park, has been successfully rescued and brought back to a safe return to Kuno National Park on Thursday.

After an adventurous 25-day journey through the jungles of Jaura and Pahadgarh. The Kuno team's dedicated efforts led to her safe return.

Veera's along with her companion Pawan, jumped beyond the boundaries of Kuno National Park into Jaura and Pahadgarh. While Pawan returned home, Veera continued didn't, crossing into the Morena district's Jaura and Pahadgarh areas on March 27.

The Cheetah Steering Committee recommended her rescue. Acting on this, the Kuno team successfully found Veera on Thursday evening and released her back into the safety of Kuno National Park.

This isn't the first time Veera has embarked on such an adventure. Earlier this year, in January, she had also escaped from Kuno, returning approximately 20 hours later to the general forest area of Veerpur.

Veera is part of the second batch of cheetahs brought to India from South Africa, totaling 12 cheetahs. After undergoing a health check-up on December 20, 2023, Veera was released into the open jungle.

To ensure Veera's safety and well-being, she is continuously monitored using a cheetah location tracker, which provides real-time updates within a radius of approximately 1 kilometer. Additionally, a team of dedicated doctors and forest department staff are working towards her protection and care.