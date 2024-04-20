 Bhopal Power Cut April 21: Power To Remain Disrupted In Azad Nagar, MP Nagar Zone 2 & More; Check Full Schedule Below
Bhopal Power Cut April 21: Power To Remain Disrupted In Azad Nagar, MP Nagar Zone 2 & More; Check Full Schedule Below

Bhopal Power Cut April 21: Power To Remain Disrupted In Azad Nagar, MP Nagar Zone 2 & More; Check Full Schedule Below

This scheduled interruption in power supply is part of the routine maintenance work being undertaken by the electricity board.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, April 20, 2024, 07:50 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Scheduled power outages are set to affect various neighborhoods in Bhopal on April 21. Residents in the specified areas are urged to pay heed to the designated time frames mentioned for the planned electricity disruptions.

The schedule is as follows:

Area: Chintaman Road, Azad Nagar, Chowk Bazar, Jumerati Gate, Chhawani  and nearest area.

Time: 09:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Area: Chetak Complex, Ambar Complex, MP Nàgar Zone 2 and nearest area.

Time: 09:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

The planned power interruption forms a crucial component of the routine maintenance initiatives conducted by the electricity board. These proactive measures aim to uphold the seamless operation of the grid and forestall any unforeseen power disruptions in the days ahead.

In light of this, residents are strongly encouraged to prepare accordingly, organizing their schedules to accommodate any essential activities reliant on electricity during the stipulated time frames. This proactive approach ensures minimal inconvenience and facilitates smooth cooperation during the maintenance period.

