MP Weather Updates: Rain & Storms To Return On April 21; Alert Issued For 19 Districts Including Gwalior, Jabalpur

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Weather patterns are expected to change in the central state once again. There is a forecast of rain and storms in the next 3 days in Madhya Pradesh. Also, an alert has been issued for the 19 districts including Indore and Jabalpur.

According to the meteorological department, the impact of western disturbances would be visible in the state from 21st to 23rd April. As a result, there will be drizzle and thunderstorms in many parts of the state.

Notably, there was scorching heat in the state on Friday. The maximum temperature was recorded in Khandwa with 42 degrees. Mercury crossed 40 degrees in 19 cities including Gwalior and Jabalpur. Whereas, it rained in Shajapur. At the same time, the weather also changed in Ujjain, Agar, Rajgarh, Guna and Vidisha.

Temperature expected on Saturday

Rain Forecast for Sunday

In the districts of Jabalpur, Dindori, Shahdol, Anuppur, Betul, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Narsinghpur, Dewas, Khargone, Khandwa, Burhanpur, Harda, and Narmadapuram, it can rain on April 21.

Rain Forecast for Monday

Similarly, in the districts of Narmadapuram, Betul, Narsinghpur, Seoni, Mandla, Balaghat, Dindori, and Anuppur, rains are expected on April 22.

Rain Forecast for Tuesday

Also, in the districts of Balaghat, Mandla, and Seoni, rains would be witnessed on April 23.