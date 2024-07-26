Maharashtra: Nashik Gangster, Out Of Jail, Taken Back Into Custody After Video Of His Mega ‘Comeback’ Rally Goes Viral

X

Harshad Patankar, a notorious gangster from Maharashtra’s Nashik, was recently taken back into custody just days after his release from jail as a video went viral showing him organising a mega ‘comeback’ rally from Bethel Nagar to Ambedkar Chowk.

On July 23, Patankar was released from prison, making his supporters organise a celebratory rally. The event, which featured a convoy of cars and around 15 two-wheelers, was held from Bethel Nagar to Ambedkar Chowk. Videos from the rally, showing Patankar waving to supporters from a car's sunroof, quickly went viral on social media.

Watch the video here:

The supporters even posted reels with captions like "comeback" to mark the occasion.

However, the viral footage led to police action. Authorities arrested Patankar and six of his aides for organising the unauthorised rally and causing public disorder.

Nashik police, in a post on X on Friday stated that the persons seen in the rally have been identified and taken in custody too. It further said that their car and bikes have also been seized.

'A real 'Come Back...'!' quipped police in the tweet.

🔴'Bhau / H.P Boss' came out of jail after a year

🔴 MADE A REEL celebrating with 'supporters'

🔴 Was ARRESTED again next day

🔴 Supporters identified & being taken into custody

🔴 Car / Bikes being SEIZED



A real 'Come Back'..! ✌🏼



गेल्या सहा महिन्यांत नागरिकांनी आम्हाला… pic.twitter.com/YGuJQJay4Q — नाशिक शहर पोलीस - Nashik City Police (@nashikpolice) July 26, 2024

Patankar had been imprisoned under the Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities of Slumlords, Bootleggers, Drug Offenders and Dangerous Persons Act (MPDA).

As per reports, Patankar faces multiple charges, including attempted murder, theft, and violence, from previous cases.