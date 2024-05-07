 Combing Operation Underway To Catch 2 Tiger Cubs
The cubs are hungry ever since the death of tigress.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, May 07, 2024, 06:08 AM IST
article-image
Representational Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): To catch the two orphan cubs of the tigress, which died while fighting a tiger few days ago, about 300 forest employees conducted combing exercise in the jungle of Ratapani on Monday evening. Senior forest officers are keeping a close watch on the entire exercise.

The cubs are hungry ever since the death of tigress. It was on Saturday that decomposed body of tigress was spotted and near to it, carcass of third cub was also found.

The problem is that by seeing any kind of activity, the two surviving cubs, which are four to six months old, go into the hiding. They hide beneath the rocks. It is owing to this reason that there exact location could not be known, a reason that affected rescue operation.

Apparently, Ratapani jungle has many tigers and leopards. Hence cubs fears for their lives by hearing the sounds of tiger, leopard and even the forest officials. The efforts are also being made to catch them through the net. On Sunday, cages were also placed to catch the both cubs but to no avail.

It is from last two days that efforts are being made to catch the surviving two cubs, all efforts have failed to bear the fruit.

