 MP Honey Trap Case: 3 Acquitted In Human Trafficking Charge
One accused was already acquitted in 2020. Father of Monika Yadav, one of accused, had complained about human trafficking.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, May 07, 2024, 05:52 AM IST
Representational Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): District and sessions court, Bhopal, on Monday, has acquitted three in human trafficking charge in connection with honey trap case.

Special public prosecutor Sudhavijay Singh Bhaodoria said, “Those acquitted include Sweta Vijay Jain, Arti Dayal and Abhishek Singh. Sweta Swapnil Jain was already acquitted in 2020 from human tracking charge. ADJ Pallavi Dwivedi passed the order.”

The human trafficking case, initially registered by the state CID in Bhopal, was later transferred to the SIT. It was also allowed to frame charges against Shweta Vijay Jain, Arti Dayal and on Abhishek Singh.

Madhya Pradesh police had arrested six people including five women and one man in connection with the honey trap case in September 2019 on complain of the then chief engineer of Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) Harbhajan Singh who had complained in Palasia police station, Indore that he was being blackmailed by some women who were demanding Rs 3 crore.

After it human traffic cases was registered.

The human trafficking case under Sections 370 and 370 (a) of IPC was registered on the complaint of Monika Yadav's father, who alleged that his daughter was pushed into such activities by other members of the gang. Monika Yadav is one of the six accused persons arrested in connection with the honey trap case.

