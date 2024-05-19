Australia: Indian Student Paralysed After Assault; Faces Financial Struggles

IANS

32-year-old Devarshi Deka, an international student from India who is studying a Master of Professional Accounting at the University of Tasmania (UTAS). He was brutally attacked in Australia and is now paralysed. Following a night out celebrating his new part-time employment with friends in November of last year, Deka was involved in an event that resulted in serious injuries. According to the Australian Broadcasting Company news report, Deka was left with a brain injury, impaired vision in his left eye, and paralysis in his legs. He remains in a medically induced coma.

Recounting the challenges he faced in his recovery, Deka expressed, "[It's] very grim and bleak, very bad last few months. If I want to make a move in the bed, if I want to turn to the side, I need to call up the nurses to help me do that.”

According to the TOI reports, Deka's friend Rishabh Kaushik is worried about the cost of his friend's treatment, particularly since Deka is an international student and cannot use government programmes like Centrelink or the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS). In an attempt to help Deka, Kaushik has started a GoFundMe campaign to help with urgent costs and is hoping for long-term government support to allow Deka to continue receiving treatment in Australia.

Kaushik emphasised the significance of supporting Deka within the Australian community and stated, “Because this happened here in Hobart, in Tasmania, in Australia. It happened on this soil. Our ask is to help us in supporting him to live here.”

Deka's parents, Kula and Deepalee Deka, who have been in Australia for the past month to support their son, have also faced racial abuse while staying in the country. The family has received housing and help from UTAS, but it is unclear how long this aid will last. The Department of Home Affairs and the immigration minister are being consulted in the ongoing court case over Deka's alleged attack.