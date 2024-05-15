Australia To Impose Cap On International Student Numbers | Unsplash

Australia has announced plans to enforce restrictions on the influx of international students into the country. According to media reports, the move aims to alleviate pressure on housing and reduce immigration levels.

The government in Canberra has expressed concerns over the potential exploitation of international education programmes, which have been identified as avenues for immigration and visa fraud. Consequently, officials intend to implement caps on the number of overseas students entering the country to mitigate strains on rental accommodations and address skill shortages within the economy.

Senior government figures have emphasised that these measures will form part of a broader strategy to manage migration effectively and enhance housing availability. However, the proposed limitations have sparked apprehension within the university sector, with fears that they could tarnish Australia's reputation as a welcoming and world-class destination for international students.

Michael Wesley, deputy vice-chancellor at the University of Melbourne, told the Australian Broadcasting Corp. Tuesday had voiced support for targeting unscrupulous education providers. He stated, "We welcome the crackdown on non-genuine education providers, which provide a backdoor into permanent residency for people who are not genuine students."

Under the proposed changes, education institutions exceeding student enrollment limits would be required to provide accommodations for their students. Specific quotas for international student numbers have yet to be disclosed.

The government plans to amend the Education Services for Overseas Students Act to grant the education minister authority in setting limits on student enrollments for each educational establishment, including specific courses or locations.

Despite the concerns raised, international students remain a significant contributor to the Australian economy, with the majority hailing from China, India, Nepal, the Philippines, and Vietnam.