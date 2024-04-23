Australia: Monash College And Microsoft Join Forces To Transform Tech Education With AI Integration

Monash College | Monash College Website

Today, Monash College and Microsoft collaborated to transform student preparation for the future of technology, a significant step forward for tech education in Australia.

With Microsoft's expertise in AI integrated into Monash College's Future Skills programs, students can look forward to a curriculum that's not just relevant but at the forefront of technological advancements. CEO of Monash College, Jo Mithen, claims that this collaboration will provide students with credentials that are respected in business, paving the way for employment prospects in technology and artificial intelligence.

Ms. Mithen expressed her pride in the collaboration, stating, "Together, we're not just shaping the future; we're defining it." She emphasised the importance of providing students with skills that meet the demands of tomorrow's job market.

The introduction of a Microsoft "Responsible AI" learning route, a first for the world, is a crucial component of this partnership. This guarantees that students comprehend the ethical issues related to the employment of AI in addition to becoming adept at the technology. Students will develop the confidence to use AI responsibly in a variety of industries, which will help companies and society at large, by closely collaborating with Microsoft experts.

To start this partnership, Sarah Carney, Chief Technology Officer at Microsoft Australia and New Zealand, led a keynote session discussing the impact of AI across different sectors. She highlighted the partnership's goal of setting new standards in education and providing unparalleled upskilling opportunities for professionals nationwide.

Ms. Carney remarked, "The partnership represents a unique meeting of industry thought leaders and trainers, aimed at providing unparalleled upskilling and reskilling opportunities. It's an important step towards empowering employers and professionals not only in Victoria but across Australia."