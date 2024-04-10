Monash University Appoints Sunny Yang As Vice-President For International Engagement

Monash University in Australia has announced the appointment of Sunny Yang as its new Vice-President for International Engagement. Formerly serving as the pro-vice-chancellor (Global Partnerships) at the University of Newcastle, Yang brings a wealth of experience to her new role. According to the press release, she will commence her new position on Monday, 20 May 2024.

Yang's career spans over 13 years, during which she held key positions such as associate vice-president (Student Recruitment and admissions) at Monash University. Her expertise lies in international student markets and implementing innovative projects to enhance recruitment and admissions functions.

Following her tenure at Monash University, Yang moved to the University of Newcastle, where she served as the pro vice-chancellor (Global Partnerships). In this capacity, she focused on creating international education programs and fostering connections with the government and other institutions.

Read Also University Living Launches Social Scholarship For Indian Students Pursuing Higher Education In UK...

Returning to Monash University, Yang's appointment signifies the institution's commitment to expanding its international presence. Her role will involve collaborating with strategic markets and leading transnational education initiatives to bolster recruitment efforts and increase income from global collaborations.

With her extensive background in higher education and international engagement, Yang is poised to make significant contributions to Monash University's global initiatives. Her appointment marks an exciting new chapter for the institution as it strives to further its international reach and impact.