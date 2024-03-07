University Living Launches Social Scholarship For Indian Students Pursuing Higher Education In UK And Australia |

University Living has launched its third edition of the Social Scholarship program, which aims to offer financial assistance to Indian students who are pursuing higher education abroad. Interested students have the opportunity to access further details and submit their applications by visiting the website https://www.universityliving.com/scholarship.

The program aims to offer scholarships amounting to a sum of INR 10 million. It is designed for students in the UK or Australia who are pursuing undergraduate, postgraduate, or diploma courses and are actively involved in social activities. The last date for submitting applications is May 31st, 2024.

Candidates are required to exhibit engagement in initiatives that promote unity among individuals, uplift underprivileged communities, or support the causes of the environment and animal welfare.

To be eligible, applicants must have received an offer from a university in either the UK or Australia. This opportunity is only available for full-time students who plan to start their studies in July in Australia or in September in the UK.

Saurabh Arora, CEO & Founder of University Living stated, "Our Social Scholarship program provides an opportunity for Indian students to showcase their commitment to making a difference in society while pursuing their academic goals abroad."