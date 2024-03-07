Amazon India To Offer 500 Engineering Scholarships To Female Students

Representative Image | Freepik Image

Amazon India has taken a major step in promoting gender diversity and empowering women in the field of technology by expanding its Amazon Future Engineer Scholarship Program in India. This move demonstrates the company's dedication to fostering talent and inclusivity within the technology industry.

The program will grant scholarships to 500 deserving female students, with each student receiving Rs 50,000 annually throughout their computer science or related field courses. However, the program offers more than just financial aid, according to a report from The Indian Express. The chosen scholars will also have the opportunity to be mentored by Amazon employees and participate in specialized coding boot camps, designed to equip them with the essential skills needed to succeed in the technology industry.

One notable aspect of the program is its emphasis on offering extensive assistance to scholars. To acknowledge the significance of technology accessibility, Amazon will supply individual laptops to guarantee smooth involvement in boot camps, webinars, and other interactive activities provided by the program, as reported by The Indian Express.

The Amazon Future Engineer Scholarship Program was launched in 2022, marking a significant milestone in Amazon's efforts to empower the next generation of female technologists in India. The inaugural cohort comprised 200 meritorious female students, many of whom hailed from diverse backgrounds, including first-generation learners and those from families primarily engaged in agriculture or manual labour occupations.

Each scholar in the initial cohorts received funding scholarships, access to computer science boot camps, mentorship opportunities, participation in Amazon Women of the World (WoW) webinars, and a coveted paid tech internship at Amazon. Last year, the program expanded further with the introduction of an internship component, offering 68 early and paid tech internships to the highest-performing scholars from the initial cohort, stated The India Express.

Amazon India is actively supporting female students in their pursuit of successful careers in technology through programs such as the Amazon Future Engineer Scholarship. By offering financial aid and opportunities for education, mentorship, and practical experience, Amazon is making significant contributions towards the development of a diverse and inclusive technology workforce in India.

According to The Indian Express, the program's influence goes beyond individual participants and plays a role in addressing the gender disparity in the technology industry. Amazon India is empowering female students by providing them with the necessary skills and opportunities to succeed, thereby contributing to a more fair and innovative future for the tech sector.

As Amazon continues to grow its initiatives in India to promote education and skill development, programs like the Amazon Future Engineer Scholarship Program demonstrate the company's dedication to creating positive change and promoting inclusivity in the technology industry. By working together with academic institutions, industry partners, and the wider community, Amazon is opening doors for aspiring female technologists, leading the way to a better future.