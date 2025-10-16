 NIFT Mumbai Confers Degrees On 341 Students At Convocation 2025 Ceremony
NIFT Mumbai Confers Degrees On 341 Students At Convocation 2025 Ceremony

NIFT Mumbai held its Convocation 2025, awarding degrees to 312 students from Mumbai and 29 from Daman, while inaugurating new academic buildings. Minister Pabitra Margherita highlighted innovation, sustainability, and ethical fashion during the ceremony.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Thursday, October 16, 2025, 04:58 PM IST
article-image
NIFT Mumbai Convocation 2025 | Image: X/@PIB_India

NIFT Mumbai Convocation 2025: The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), Mumbai, marked its Convocation 2025 as 341 graduate and postgraduate degrees were awarded to students from NIFT Mumbai and NIFT Daman. The ceremony also saw the inauguration of new academic blocks and a multi-purpose hall at the Kharghar campus.

Minister Pabitra Margherita Inaugurates New Facilities

Minister of State for External Affairs and Textiles, Pabitra Margherita, was the chief guest for the event and formally opened Academic Buildings I, II, III, and the Multi-Purpose Hall as a testament to NIFT's dedication to developing world-class academic facilities. The minister released a commemorative plaque and witnessed technical textile demonstrations and student design presentations.

Speaking at the event, the minister stated, "The world of fashion today is going through a transformation— from commercial success to conscious creation. The focus is shifting toward sustainability, ethical fashion, and slow design. There is a renewed pride in rediscovering India’s textile heritage — from natural dyeing and hand weaving to recycling and zero-waste tailoring. The fusion of traditional skills with global sensibilities is making Indian design one of the most exciting in the world today."

Awards and Honors for Meritorious Students

At the convocation, 312 students of NIFT Mumbai and 29 students of NIFT Daman were awarded degrees. Outstanding performers were awarded prizes such as Student of the Year, Extraordinary Service, Best Academic Achievement, Most Innovative and Creative Design Collection, and Best Graduation Project.

The ceremony was graced with the presence of dignitaries like Tanu Kashyap, IAS, Director General, NIFT; Khushal Jangid, Director, NIFT Mumbai; Brijesh Deore, Director, NIFT Daman; Vidhushekhar P., CAC-NIFT Daman; and Manjula Tiwari, CEO, Cover Story Clothing Ltd. and NIFT alumni.

The minister also conferred PhD degrees on Associate Professor Susmita Das (NIFT Mumbai) and Associate Professor Amisha Mehta (NIFT Gandhinagar) in recognition of their scholarly excellence.

State-of-the-Art Academic Complex Inaugurated

The newly inaugurated 8,352 sq. metre academic complex features smart classrooms, advanced laboratories, and a 500-seat auditorium, reflecting NIFT Mumbai’s commitment to fostering creativity, research, and innovation among students.

