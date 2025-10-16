Maharashtra MSBTE Hall Ticket 2025 Released; Exams From November 11

MSBTE Hall Ticket 2025 | Official Website

MSBTE Hall Ticket 2025: The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) on Thursday issued the admit cards for Winter 2025 examinations for various diploma and affiliated courses. The admit cards can be downloaded online through the official website msbte.ac.in.

Candidates will need to enter their seat number and enrolment number on the portal in order to view the MSBTE Winter 2025 admit cards.

The admit card includes essential details such as the name of the student, father's name, gender, photo, and signature. It also includes the registration number, roll number, name of the examination, date, timing, and exam centre, acting as a vital document for gaining access to the examination hall.

Applicants should carry their Maharashtra MSBTE hall ticket 2025 and a valid ID proof with them on the exam date. Those applicants who do not bring their MSBTE admit card to the examination hall will not be permitted inside.

Winter 2025 Exam Schedule

Practical Exams: 28 October 2025 – 06 November 2025

Theory Exams: 11 November 2025 – 03 December 2025

Result Declaration: 2nd week of January 2026 (Tentative)

MSBTE Winter 2025 Admit Cards: Here's How To Download

Step 1: Go to the official website-- msbte.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link MSBTE Winter 2025 Admit Cards on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen, and candidates will have to enter the enrollment number and seat number on the portal

Step 4: Click on the submit button, and the MSBTE Winter 2025 Admit Cards will appear on the screen

Note: Download the MSBTE Hall Ticket 2025 and save it for future reference.