 Maharashtra MSBTE Hall Ticket 2025 Released; Exams From November 11
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMaharashtra MSBTE Hall Ticket 2025 Released; Exams From November 11

Maharashtra MSBTE Hall Ticket 2025 Released; Exams From November 11

MSBTE Hall Ticket 2025: The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) has released the Winter 2025 hall tickets for diploma and related courses. The theory exams will begin on November 11, 2025, while practical exams are scheduled from October 28, 2025, with results expected by the second week of January 2026.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Thursday, October 16, 2025, 03:13 PM IST
article-image
MSBTE Hall Ticket 2025 | Official Website

MSBTE Hall Ticket 2025: The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) on Thursday issued the admit cards for Winter 2025 examinations for various diploma and affiliated courses. The admit cards can be downloaded online through the official website msbte.ac.in.

Candidates will need to enter their seat number and enrolment number on the portal in order to view the MSBTE Winter 2025 admit cards.

The admit card includes essential details such as the name of the student, father's name, gender, photo, and signature. It also includes the registration number, roll number, name of the examination, date, timing, and exam centre, acting as a vital document for gaining access to the examination hall.

Applicants should carry their Maharashtra MSBTE hall ticket 2025 and a valid ID proof with them on the exam date. Those applicants who do not bring their MSBTE admit card to the examination hall will not be permitted inside.

FPJ Shorts
Wipro's Q2 Profit Dips 2.5% Sequentially To ₹3,246 Crore; Revenue Rises Marginally
Wipro's Q2 Profit Dips 2.5% Sequentially To ₹3,246 Crore; Revenue Rises Marginally
Rupee Jumps 21 Paise To Close At 87.87 Against US Dollar
Rupee Jumps 21 Paise To Close At 87.87 Against US Dollar
Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Urges PM Modi To Raise Tamil Nadu Fishermen’s Plight With Visiting Sri Lankan PM Harini Amarasuriya
Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Urges PM Modi To Raise Tamil Nadu Fishermen’s Plight With Visiting Sri Lankan PM Harini Amarasuriya
Varun Chakaravarthy Reveals Shocking Incident That Made Him Leave Architecture: ‘Chennai Client’s Master-Bedroom Was Filled With Poop..’
Varun Chakaravarthy Reveals Shocking Incident That Made Him Leave Architecture: ‘Chennai Client’s Master-Bedroom Was Filled With Poop..’

Winter 2025 Exam Schedule

Practical Exams: 28 October 2025 – 06 November 2025

Theory Exams: 11 November 2025 – 03 December 2025

Result Declaration: 2nd week of January 2026 (Tentative)

Read Also
Assam Govt Issues Document Verification Schedule For CTET-Qualified Candidates; Minister Ranoj Pegu...
article-image

MSBTE Winter 2025 Admit Cards: Here's How To Download

Step 1: Go to the official website-- msbte.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link MSBTE Winter 2025 Admit Cards on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen, and candidates will have to enter the enrollment number and seat number on the portal

Step 4: Click on the submit button, and the MSBTE Winter 2025 Admit Cards will appear on the screen

Note: Download the MSBTE Hall Ticket 2025 and save it for future reference.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MPPSC Releases SET 2025 Notification Out: Registration Begins October 25; Check Dates, Eligibility,...

MPPSC Releases SET 2025 Notification Out: Registration Begins October 25; Check Dates, Eligibility,...

NIFT Mumbai Confers Degrees On 341 Students At Convocation 2025 Ceremony

NIFT Mumbai Confers Degrees On 341 Students At Convocation 2025 Ceremony

RPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2025: Application Process For 574 Positions Ends Soon; Check...

RPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2025: Application Process For 574 Positions Ends Soon; Check...

ICSI CSEET 2026: Registration Starts For January Session; Know Exam Date, Eligibility & Fee Details

ICSI CSEET 2026: Registration Starts For January Session; Know Exam Date, Eligibility & Fee Details

'Work Needed On Ground, Not Just On Paper': Rajasthan HC Slams State Govt Over Dilapidated Schools

'Work Needed On Ground, Not Just On Paper': Rajasthan HC Slams State Govt Over Dilapidated Schools