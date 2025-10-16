Assam Govt Issues Document Verification Schedule For CTET-Qualified Candidates; Minister Ranoj Pegu Shares Update

Assam Govt Issues Document Verification Schedule For CTET-Qualified Candidates | Image: Canva

In a major update for teaching aspirants, the Assam Government has published an important notice for CTET-qualified candidates shortlisted for contractual posts of Assistant Teacher under Samagra Shiksha Assam (SSA). The document verification will be held between October 29 and November 1, 2025, at the State Mission Office, SSA, Kahilipara.

Minister Ranoj Pegu Announces Update on X

The Education and Tribal Affairs Minister of Assam, Dr Ranoj Pegu, posted on platform X (previously Twitter) to update candidates with the latest development.

His post reads, “In compliance with Hon’ble Gauhati High Court’s direction, Samagra Shiksha Assam has published the list of shortlisted CTET-qualified candidates for engagement as Assistant Teachers (Contractual) in Lower & Upper Primary Schools. Document Verification: 29th Oct – 1st Nov, 2025. Venue: State Mission Office, SSA, Kahilipara. Check list, group & schedule: https://ssa.assam.gov.in@Samagra_Assam.”

The post also provided a direct link to the SSA official website ssa.assam.gov.in, in which the candidates can view their list, group, and verification schedule.

Verification Process Details

As per the official notice, candidates selected for Assistant Teacher (Contractual) posts in Lower Primary and Upper Primary (Social Science, Maths & Science) schools need to undergo physical verification of documents.

They need to bring along original documents and a single set of self-attested photocopies with them to be submitted prior to the verification committee. The process will be strictly followed according to the name, group, date, and time indicated on the SSA website.

According to High Court Directives

The notice explains that the verification process is pursuant to various orders of the Gauhati High Court dated February 12, 2021, July 19, 2021, and May 19, 2025, regarding the engagement of CTET-qualified candidates on the basis of the 2020 advertisement (No. SSA/TT/Engagement of AT/328/2020/2609).

Authorities explained that no individual letter will be separately communicated to the candidates, and those who do not appear for verification within the specified dates will be at risk of disqualification.