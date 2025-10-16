 Telangana National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Exam 2025–26: Registration Deadline Extended To October 18; Apply Online At bse.telangana.gov.in
Telangana extends NMMSS 2025–26 registration for Class 8 students. Apply online by October 18, 2025. Scholarships of Rs 12,000/year available for eligible students in government and residential schools.

SimpleUpdated: Thursday, October 16, 2025, 02:06 PM IST
National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Exam 2025–26: The National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme (NMMSS) Examination 2025–2026 registration deadline has been extended by the Telangana Directorate of Government Examinations.

According to the recent announcement, students in Class 8 for the 2025–2026 academic year have until October 18 to register and pay the exam cost online. "It is informed that the last date to register the online application and the due dates for payment of examination fee for the National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme (NMMSS) Examination by the students who are studying in Class VIII during Academic Year 2025-26 is hereby extended up to October 18, 2025," states the official statement issued by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Telangana.

National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Exam 2025–26: Important dates

Online registration & fee payment: 18 Oct 2025

Headmasters submit forms & receipts to DEO: 22 Oct 2025

DEO forwards verified records to Director: 24 Oct 2025

National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Exam 2025–26: Scholarship benefit

From Class 9 to Class 12, students who pass the NMMS exam will be eligible for a scholarship worth Rs 12,000 annually (Rs 1,000 per month), as long as they continue their studies at an accredited school and maintain good academic standing. The National Scholarship Portal (NSP) is used to directly credit the students' bank accounts with the scholarship.

National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Exam 2025–26: Eligibility criteria

Must be enrolled in Class 8 during the 2025–2026 academic year.

Should study in a government, local government, or government-assisted school.

Parental annual income must not exceed Rs 3,50,000.

Students in residential schools like Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas or Kendriya Vidyalayas are also eligible.

National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Exam 2025–26: Steps to register

Step 1: Visit the official website at bse.telangana.gov.in and click the "NMMS 2025-26 Application" link.

Step 2: Carefully enter the necessary student and school information.

Step 3: Upload the required files, including your photo, caste certificate, and income certificate.

Step 4: Use SBI Collect to pay the exam fee.

Step 5: Download and print the nominal rolls and application form to submit to the headmaster of the school.

For more information candidates are adivsed to visit the official website.

