 WBSSC Group C & D Recruitment 2025: Online Application Window Closes Today At westbengalssc.com; Last Chance To Apply NOW
WBSSC will close the online application window for Group C and D recruitment today under SLST-2025. Candidates must apply by 5:59 PM. The drive aims to fill 8,478 non-teaching posts.

Updated: Monday, December 08, 2025, 10:02 AM IST
WBSSC Group C 2025 Recruitment | Official Website

WBSSC Group C & D Recruitment 2025: The online application period for the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) Group C and Group D recruitment under the first SLST-2025 will end today. Candidates who have not yet finished their application must do so online at the official website by December 8, 2025, at 5:59 p.m. The recruitment is intended to fill 8,478 non-teaching positions in West Bengal's sponsored and assisted high and upper secondary schools.

WBSSC Group C & D Recruitment 2025: Important dates

Last date to submit online application: December 8, 2025 (5:59 PM)

Last date to pay application fee: December 12, 2025 (11:59 PM)

Group C Exam Date: January 18, 2026

Group D Exam Date: January 25, 2026

WBSSC Group C & D Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

Total Vacany details

Group C: 2,989

Group D: 5,489

Total Vacancies: 8,478

WBSSC Group C & D Recruitment 2025: Eligibility crtieria

Educational qualification varies by post:

Class 10 pass

Class 12 pass

Graduation (as per specific post requirement)

Age limit: 18 to 40 years as on January 1, 2025

WBSSC Group C & D Recruitment 2025: Application fees

Rs. 400 – General, OBC, EWS

Rs. 150 – SC, ST, PH

WBSSC Group C & D Recruitment 2025: Steps to apply

Step 1: Go to https://www.westbengalssc.com/otrgrpcd/register/ to register.

Step 2: Go to the web form after choosing the relevant post category.

Step 3: Accurately enter your personal, educational, and communication information.

Step 4: Upload the necessary files in the format that has been provided.

Step 5: Pay the application fee and submit the form by the deadline.

WBSSC Group C & D Recruitment 2025: Salary structure

Group C

Monthly Salary: Rs. 22,700 to Rs. 26,000

Group D

Monthly Salary: Rs. 20,050

