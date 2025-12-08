CLAT 2026 Answer Key Dates Announced At consortiumofnlus.ac.in; Objections Window Open From Dec 10

CLAT 2026 Answer Key: The CLAT 2026 answer key objection dates have been released by the Consortium of NLUs. Candidates may file complaints between December 10 and 12, 2025, if they took the Common Law Admission Test for the 2026 session and wish to contest the CLAT 2026 answer key. Students should be aware that the consortium will not accept any objections in offline mode. All qualified applicants will be able to access the CLAT 2026 answer key challenge link at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Direct link for official notification

Candidates can voice concerns about any inconsistencies in the CLAT 2026 tentative answer key within the Consortium's objection window. The CLAT 2026 answer key objection cost is INR 1,000 per question. The candidate will receive a refund of the cost if the objection is determined to be legitimate.

CLAT 2026 Answer Key: Important dates

CLAT 2026 Exam Date: 7 December 2025

Answer Key Objection Window Opens: 10 December 2025 at 5 PM

Answer Key Objection Window Closes: 12 December 2025 at 5 PM

CLAT 2026 Answer Key: Steps to download answer key

Students can download by following the instructions below:

Step 1: Visit consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Step 2: Select the CLAT 2026 Link.

Step 3: You can view the CLAT 2026 Answer Key PDF with master question paper in the most recent notification.

Step 4: To download, click the PDF link.

Step 5: Save for later use.

CLAT 2026 Answer Key: How to challenge answer key

Using the procedures listed below, students can object to the CLAT answer key for 2026:

Step 1: Go to consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Step 2: Enter your registration number and password to access the candidate login page.

Step 3: Look for and click on the Provisional Answer Key Objection link.

Step 4: Choose the program, section, and question, then include evidence of your concern.

Step 5: Pay the INR 1,000 answer key objection fee.

Step 6: Examine every aspect thoroughly and file an objection.

CLAT 2026 Answer Key:

According to the official notification, a total of 92,344 individuals applied for the CLAT 2026 exam; this year, that number has increased by 17%. Of them, 17,335 applied for the Postgraduate (PG) program and 75,009 registered for the Undergraduate (UG) program. The overall ratio of men to women is roughly 0.72:1.

With 96.83% of undergraduate candidates and 92.45% of postgraduate applicants taking the test, the exam had a high turnout, indicating students' increasing desire to gain admission to India's top National Law Universities (NLUs). Additionally, 548 candidates in the PwD category participated in CLAT 2026.