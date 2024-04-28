Study In Australia: 6 Courses In Canberra For Indian Students

Unsplash

Canberra, the capital city of Australia, houses renowned institutions known for nurturing intellect, fostering innovation and shaping leaders of tomorrow. With over 15,000 international students hailing from more than 100 countries, Canberra offers diversity through its rich cultures, ideas and experiences.

Here are six of the most popular and renowned courses offered in the top universities of Canberra.

Master of Business Administration (MBA) at the University of Canberra

From exploring the intricate aspects of business across various domains to attaining employment in an executive capacity, pursuing MBA in Canberra will offer students the opportunity to develop advanced skills applicable to a variety of different types of enterprises. Furthermore, due to the course's emphasis on work-integrated learning, a student can apply for an international internship as a part of their MBA experience. The MBA programme at the University of Canberra encompasses all facets of business administration, covering finance, marketing, economics, strategic processes, and people management. It concludes with the completion of a research project of the students’ choice.

Duration: 1.5 years

Bachelor of Politics and International Relations at University of Canberra

An international student can now delve into current political and policy matters, including topics like national security, the complexities of modern terrorism, the importance of informed citizenship in democracies, and contemporary regional politics. The degree includes work-integrated learning opportunities in the form of internships, capstone units, workplace simulations and study abroad opportunities. One can also extend their academics in politics, international relations and national security by pursuing an honours year, which includes both coursework and thesis components.

Duration: Three years

Bachelor of Information Technology (BIT) at University of Canberra

BIT is an ideal course for international students eager to develop high-tech skills. While this course is accredited by the Australian Computer Society (ACS), upon graduation, students possess the necessary knowledge, skills and qualifications to set foot in a stimulating IT career across a wide range of industries in Canberra, Australia and around the world.

Duration: Three years

Master of Professional Psychology at Australian National University in Canberra

A Master of Professional Psychology is an alternative way to pursue a career as a professional psychologist without having to complete an honours. The students become eligible for Associate Membership of the Australian Psychological Society. The programme comprises coursework covering psychological assessment, interventions and professional skills. Additionally, it involves a group research project in the first year and practical placement experience in the second year.

Duration: Two years

Master of Science in Astronomy & Astrophysics at Australian National University

The Australian National University in Canberra ranks number one in Australia for Physics and Astronomy as per QS World University Rankings by Subject 2023, and number one as per the World University Rankings 2024 by subject: Physical Sciences. International students can now explore the depths of knowledge about extra-terrestrial planets, solar systems, galaxies, the universe, and its history at some of the most cutting-edge space facilities worldwide. Canberra has a thriving space sector. It is home to commercially successful space companies, award-winning researchers, academics and a professional community in international policy, legal, regulatory and ethical aspects of space activities. The establishment of the Australian Space Agency also makes it a perfect time for one to master astronomy and astrophysics.

Duration: Two years

Read Also Study In Australia: Canberra Welcomes Indian Students With Quality Education And Career Promise

Flexible Double Masters at Australian National University

The Flexible Double Masters degree at the Australian National University in Canberra gives students the calibre to craft a robust two-year programme combining two ANU masters degrees. From being able to select from a diverse array of programmes, students can look forward to deep dive into history, anthropology, contemporary art, management, accounting and also public policy. This kind of flexibility enables students to tailor their studies according to their particular interests, expertise, and goals.

Duration: Two years

The article has been handed over by the Australian High Commission (written by local authorities)