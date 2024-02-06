Study In Australia: Canberra Welcomes Indian Students With Quality Education And Career Promise

The local authorities of Canberra, Australia, are quite excited to welcome Indian students looking to gain a quality education coupled with a uniquely Australian experience.

In a discussion with The Free Press Journal (FPJ), the Australian High Commission to India shared how the local authorities in Canberra offer exciting opportunities for Indian students to study and start their careers in the Australian capital.

According to the Canberra authorities, the Australian capital embodies a lifestyle that appeals to students and has helped earn its reputation as a top-ranked student city. It offers an urban lifestyle while maintaining space to breathe, think, study, make new friends and try new experiences.

Excellent working conditions for international students

International students enjoy equal pay and workplace rights as other workers in Canberra. The institutions and the student associations extend support to open doors to employment opportunities and help international students understand the employment landscape. Many employers in Canberra need part-time and casual employees, which creates opportunities for students looking to work.

Visa conditions – An international student must be mindful of their visa conditions before applying for a job. There is a typical allowance of 48 hours of work each fortnight during teaching periods and unlimited hours during semester breaks. Additional details can be checked with the respective institution or the Department of Home Affairs.

Internships, work experience and work integrated learning – These are short periods of unpaid or paid work that are usually related to the chosen field of study. They are sometimes part of the curriculum required to complete studies. However, students can also seek these opportunities out themselves.

Choosing the right experience can provide an invaluable insight into the selected industry. Furthermore, one also gets to network with professionals who can offer advice and potentially help get a job post-graduation. For the ones keen on exploring volunteering opportunities across Canberra, can refer to the Volunteering ACT. Volunteering aids in expanding a student’s networking opportunity that will bring them added benefits.The authorities claim that Study Canberra is currently funding hundreds of places for international students to participate in the “Study Australia Industry Experience Program”. This programme allows international students to work in a team environment to solve a real problem for an Australian employer. In doing so they can gain valuable experience for their resume and expand their professional networks.

Staying healthy and safe:

Locating the right services quickly can help save time, and perhaps even prevent one from being in a health crisis. Both the Australian National University (ANU) and the University of Canberra (UC) have free medical and counselling services on campus. Additionally, from medical assistance to general safety, here are some places one can reach out to in times of need.

In Australia, ‘000’ (triple zero) is the most important phone number to remember in the unlikely event of a life-threatening emergency. This will connect one to ambulance, police, and fire aid services. One can also dial 1800 022 222 any time of day or night for free and confidential health advice. The Australian National University and the University of Canberra offer students a free online course called Consent Matters. The course helps students understand sexual consent and ways to recognise situations when consent can and can’t be given, irrespective of gender or sexuality.

Overseas Student Health Cover (OSHC) is compulsory health insurance for international students studying in Australia. OSHC will assist students in meeting some medical costs if they require access to these services.

According to tthe he authorities, counselling and other support services are always hands-on and available at campuses to extend their support to students.

Opportunities to join Canberra’s workforce:

Graduates in Canberra enjoy strong employment outcomes, and the city has one of Australia’s highest employment rates and highest average incomes, according to local authorities. As Canberra is a regional hub, international graduates can access an extended temporary post-study work visa, allowing them to live and work in Canberra for longer than some other major Australian cities.

The authorities highlighted that there are several forms of employment an international student can choose from.

Private employment – More than 60% of Canberra’s jobs, across more than 25,000 businesses, are in the private sector. The key growth industries are renewable energy, space science, information technology and cyber security, agricultural technology and environmental sciences to name a few. Reaching out to professionals through past interning experiences, networking events and faculty connections can be immensely helpful. Using online websites like seek.com or registering with recruitment agencies are other great ways to test the employment market, the authorities said.

Self-employment – Canberra welcomes new ideas and is the ideal choice to start or grow a business. Support for start-ups is available through a range of services, such as the government-funded Canberra Innovation Network, which empowers entrepreneurs to make an impact through accelerator programmes, workshops, coaching and funding.

Legal rights as a student and at work:

The authorities say that the city offers transparent and comprehensive channels of support, should students find themself needing them. Services such as the Ombudsman, student representative councils and WorkSafeACT will allow students to seek answers and know their rights, should the need arise.

Students’ rights – As a student, an education provider or student representative council is a good first port of call when questions arise about rights as a student or when seeking advice as to suspending studies, changing courses or degrees or issues one may have with how one’s education is being provided.

Workplace rights – International students get paid the same and have the same workplace rights as all workers. This includes guaranteed minimum pay, protection from unfair treatment, and a safe working environment. To find out more, check out Fair Work Ombudsman, which includes an online language translation option.

The authorities claim that in a nutshell, Canberra is ensuring the most inclusive, safe and thriving environment for all international students to help them with the best opportunities.