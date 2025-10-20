SSC CGL 2025 Answer Key Objection Window Ends Tomorrow; Check Process And Next Steps

SSC CGL 2025 Answer Key | Image: Canva

SSC CGL 2025 Answer Key: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared that the SSC CGL Tier I Answer Key 2025 objection window will be closed tomorrow, October 21, at 11 AM. Students who appeared for the examination are eligible to file objections to the provisional answer key on the official website ssc.gov.in.

Tier I Exam Overview

The SSC CGL Tier I 2025 examination was conducted across 255 centres in 126 cities over 15 days, with around 13.5 lakh candidates appearing from a total of 28 lakh registered aspirants. A small group of candidates will have their exams rescheduled on October 14, including those affected by a fire incident at a Mumbai centre or where the Commission found evidence of irregularities.

How to Challenge the Provisional Answer Key

The provisional answer key and response sheets are available on the SSC portal for candidates. Online objections can be raised for a prescribed fee per question. The objection period, usually available for 2–3 days from the date of announcement of the answer key, enables candidates to raise objections against errors or discrepancies in the provisional answer key prior to the release of the final answer key and results.

What's Next?

Once the objection window is over tomorrow, the SSC will go through all objections, correct any errors, and publish the final answer key, which will be utilised to finalise the official Tier I result. Candidates are requested to check their responses and raise objections in a timely manner, since no requests will be accepted after the last date.

SSC CGL Tier 1 Answer Key 2025: Here's How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website-- ssc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link “Answer Key” on the homepage

Step 3: Now, click on the link “Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier 1) 2025 Answer Key.”

Step 4: Candidates will have to enter their roll number and password or registration ID on the portal

Step 5: The SSC CGL Tier 1 Answer Key 2025 will appear on the screen

Step 6: Candidates who are unhappy with the answers can submit their objections.