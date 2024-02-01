 British Council Offers One Million Pound Grants For UK-India Cultural Collaborations
British Council Offers One Million Pound Grants For UK-India Cultural Collaborations

The deadline for applications is April 30.

Siksha MUpdated: Thursday, February 01, 2024, 01:05 PM IST
United Kingdom | Pixabay

Applications are being accepted for the British Council's International Collaboration Grants, a one million pound (Rs 10.53 crore) funding program designed to promote creative and cultural exchanges between the UK and India. The deadline for applications is April 30. The application window opens today.

Grants in the amount of 25,000 pounds (₹ 26.31 lakh) to 75,000 pounds (Rs 74.12 lakh) are available for individuals to apply for. Projects that facilitate international cooperation between the UK and partner nations are eligible for the funding. Every project must have a minimum of one organization headquartered in the UK and one organization based in India, according to the British Council.

On February 13, candidates can attend an online session to learn more about the grants and the application procedure. Candidates are expected to attend the sessions between 9 and 10 a.m. and 4 and 5 p.m. Registration must be completed by February 12th.

Applicants should focus on UK artists

Applications should provide clear benefits to UK artists and organizations, as well as their international counterparts, and demonstrate genuine global collaboration. The official announcement stated that projects can focus on any theme, and applicants are required to outline their strategies for incorporating environmental sustainability, diversity, and inclusion into their project implementation.

