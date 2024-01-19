UK University Student, Unaware Of Pregnancy, Gives Birth During Appendix Operation | @Kennedy__News

In an extraordinary turn of events, 21-year-old university student Niamh Hearn, undergoing what she believed to be a routine appendix operation, left the hospital with more than just the anticipated surgery. Unbeknownst to Niamh, who was pursuing a foundation degree in drama at University Centre Leeds, she was in the midst of labor, and the unexpected result was the arrival of a healthy baby boy named Liam.

Pregnancy Unnoticed

The incident, which took place in 2022, has recently garnered widespread attention due to its astonishing nature. Niamh, expressing her disbelief, revealed that she had overlooked signs of pregnancy, attributing changes in her body to simply "getting a bit fat" from regular drinking during her university days.

Liam made an early entrance, arriving two weeks ahead of schedule and weighing a healthy six pounds. Niamh, who confessed to smoking and drinking almost nightly throughout her pregnancy, attended a three-day festival just two weeks before giving birth. Despite her initial concerns about the potential impact of her lifestyle choices, doctors reassured her that Liam was born perfectly healthy.

Life choices and surprising outcomes

Reflecting on her habits during pregnancy, Niamh admitted to media outlet The Sun, "It was such a relief hearing he was healthy. I was drinking pretty much every night at uni. We were going out at like 6 pm and not getting back until 2 am, drinking all night." Notably, she had ended her relationship with the baby’s father four months before Liam’s unexpected arrival, whom she had met at a party.

Photos of Niamh during her pregnancy, showcasing a seemingly flat stomach even at six months, have gone viral. Initially suspected as appendicitis, Niamh's situation took an unforeseen turn, and she emphasized the crucial support of her family throughout this unexpected journey. Now at 17 months old, Liam stands as a living testament to the unpredictable twists that life can take.