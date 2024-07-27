CTET Answer Key Challenge Window Closes Today: Last Chance For Candidates To Raise Objections

Unsplash (Representative Image)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will close the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) July 2024 answer key challenge window today, July 27, at midnight. The CTET objection facility was made available on the official website, ctet.nic.in, along with the provisional answer key and scanned images of OMR answer sheets.

To challenge the answer key, candidates must pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 1,000 per question using a credit or debit card.

The CBSE has set a deadline of July 27 (11:59 PM) for candidates to raise objections through the website link. If the challenge is accepted and a mistake is found in the answer key, the board will notify a policy decision and refund the fee.

Marking scheme

The CTET exam consists of two papers: Paper 1 for candidates applying for Classes 1-5 teaching positions and Paper 2 for candidates applying for Classes 6-8 teaching positions. The marking scheme and passing percentage have been outlined, with a minimum score of 60% required to pass.

The final answer key and results will be declared after subject experts review the challenges. Candidates can then access their digital mark sheets in their DigiLocker account, and the CTET eligibility certificate will be legally valid as per the IT Act.