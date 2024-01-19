Screen grab of the video | Instagram: Kajal Asudani

In the ever-evolving landscape of social media, a recent dance video featuring a Nagpur school teacher and her students has become a viral sensation. Set to the rhythmic beats of "Ram aayege," the clip, shared on Instagram by user Kajal Asudani, has captivated audiences with its infectious energy and perfectly synchronized moves.

Teacher-turned-dancer

The star of the video is Kajal, a physics teacher at Baba Nanak Sindhi Hindi Vidyalaya in Nagpur. Dressed in a vibrant green saree, Kajal takes centre stage, guiding her students through a meticulously choreographed dance routine.

The students, donned in crisp school uniforms, match their teacher's enthusiasm step by step, creating a visually stunning performance within the simple premises of their school.

Kajal, already a social media star for her previous dance collaborations with students, has once again hit the digital spotlight. Known for her passion for dancing, she has prepared a special performance featuring five songs dedicated to Lord Rama, commemorating the Ram Mandir inauguration ceremony.

Despite not being able to travel to Ayodhya, Kajal has transformed her school into an "Ayodhya Nagri," infusing the spirit of the sacred city into Nagpur.

The heartwarming video not only showcases the remarkable talent within the school but also sheds light on the innovative ways teachers are engaging with students in non-traditional settings.