Viral Video: Student's Attempt To Recreate John Wick Pencil Move Fails, Sparks Online Debate

A misguided attempt to mimic John Wick's iconic pencil move results in embarrassment and a viral video, sparking a heated online debate on bullying and violence in schools.

Siksha MUpdated: Thursday, January 18, 2024, 07:35 PM IST
article-image
Screengrab of the video | X/@cctvidiots

In a peculiar turn of events, a student recently attempted to recreate the infamous pencil move from the blockbuster film John Wick, leading to an unexpected and embarrassing outcome. The incident, captured on camera and shared on social media platform X by the handle 'CCTV IDIOTS,' quickly went viral, triggering a heated online debate.

A failed imitation goes awry

The ill-advised attempt to pull off the cinematic move took an unforeseen turn when the targeted student retaliated with a chokehold instead. The resulting video, with the caption "Tried stabbing him with a pencil then gets choked out in front of everyone," became a focal point for discussions on social media.

Divided opinions on violence and bullying

The video prompted a divided response from netizens, with some condemning the incident as a clear case of bullying, while others argued that the student had brought the consequences upon himself. The laughter of onlookers also came under scrutiny, sparking reflections on the broader issue of attitudes towards violence in school settings.

Critics voiced concerns over the video's potential to glorify violence and the need for a more responsible approach to conflict resolution. As the online debate continues, the incident serves as a stark reminder of the consequences associated with attempting to replicate fictional scenes, especially those involving violence.

