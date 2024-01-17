 Viral Video: College Student Troy Cicotte Stuns With 6,600-Calorie Daily Feast
Vanderbilt student Troy Cicotte's viral video reveals his massive 6,600-calorie daily diet, leaving viewers astonished at the unusual culinary journey.

Siksha MUpdated: Wednesday, January 17, 2024, 05:29 PM IST
In a surprising revelation that has captivated the online community, Troy Cicotte, a 19-year-old model and sophomore at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee, has taken TikTok by storm by showcasing his daily consumption of a whopping 6,600 calories while maintaining a lean physique at 175 pounds. With over 47,000 followers on the platform, Cicotte's detailed 'What I Eat in a Day' video has garnered widespread attention and curiosity.

A Day in the Life of a TikTok Star

The video unfolds with Cicotte's morning routine, featuring a pre-workout meal from the dining hall comprising a cubed chicken cup, two cheese sticks, and two packs of peanuts. However, his insatiable hunger led to the addition of two protein bars and two hardboiled eggs just 10 minutes later, with Cicotte humorously commenting, 'I've been slamming hard-boiled eggs lately. I dunno why.'

Post-workout, Cicotte heads to the university's dining hall, treating himself to not one, but three full meals. The menu includes a variety of items such as overnight oats with pineapple, a breakfast pizza with eggs and bacon, a toasted bagel with cream cheese and a banana, a salad with chicken, barbeque boneless wings, waffle fries, and additional snacks like cubed chicken and grapes.

Taking advantage of the meal plan

Evening brings a feast with three plates of pasta, asparagus, breaded chicken, a cheeseburger, fries, and two hardboiled eggs. Cicotte amusingly remarks, 'They be giving me way too much food here. I'm taking advantage of all this. I'm going nuts.' He concludes the meal with a dessert of chocolate milk and three pieces of Oreo cake.

Cicotte's video has gone viral nearly 2,600 comments since its posting on September 13. Viewers express astonishment, with one commenting, 'Wow, that's actually insane.' Even Cicotte himself is taken aback, concluding the video with a surprised, 'Oh my God.' The unique dietary journey of this Vanderbilt sophomore has undoubtedly left the online community both stunned and intrigued.

