JEE Advanced 2024 Scorecards Released For 48,248 Candidates: Here's How to Download

Representational image | PTI

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has released the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2024 scorecards. Candidates who took the test can now check and download their scorecards from the official website, jeeadv.ac.in. To access their scorecards, candidates need to log in with their JEE Advanced 2024 application number, date of birth, and registered mobile number.

The JEE Advanced 2024 exam was held on May 26 in two sessions. The first session took place from 9 AM to 12 noon, while the second session was from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM. The preliminary answer key was released on June 2, and candidates had until June 3 to raise any objections. The final answer key and results were announced on June 9, revealing that a total of 48,248 candidates passed the exam this year.

How to Download Scorecard

1. Visit the official website, jeeadv.ac.in.

2. Click on the JEE Advanced 2024 scorecard link.

3. Enter your credentials (application number, date of birth, and registered mobile number).

4. Download and print your scorecard for future reference.

The scorecard is a crucial document that candidates need to present during admission. It is valid until December 31, 2024. Candidates are advised to download and print multiple copies of their scorecards for future reference.

The National Testing Agency conducted the CUET UG 2024 exam in hybrid mode (combining computer-based testing and pen-and-paper) for around 13.48 lakh students. The exam took place on May 15, 16, 17, 18, 21, 22, 24, and 29 across 379 locations, including 26 cities outside India.