 Aligarh Muslim University's Hostel Eviction Order Faces Backlash From PhD Students
Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Proctor Mohamad Waseem Ali denied any allegations about excesses being committed by the authorities. He said the university has decided to "review all genuine cases of those PhD students who have been seriously pursuing their research work for the stipulated five years."

PTIUpdated: Saturday, July 27, 2024, 10:07 AM IST
Aligarh Muslim University | File Image

Aligarh (UP): The blanket decision of the AMU authorities to get all hostels, including those of PhD scholars who have yet not appeared in their doctoral viva exams, seems to have irked the inmates.

The AMU proctor has defended the decision.

Statement Of An Officer-Bearer of J&K Students Association At AMU

Zubair Reshi, an office-bearer of the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association and a PhD scholar at AMU, said, "This order has exacerbated the already distressed conditions of scholars who have lost approximately two years of research due to the COVID-19 pandemic. These two years, marked by unprecedented disruptions, have inflicted a considerable mental toll on scholars, who are striving to regain their academic footing. In light of these disruptions, it is important that the administration demonstrates empathy towards JK students, especially female students," he said.

AMU Proctor Denies All Allegations

If there is genuine grounds, they would be provided accommodation for a "specified period", he added.

"We cannot give a blanket permission to all such researchers who have failed to complete their research during the stipulated period of five years," he added.

Ali said if any student has to appear for viva for his PhD thesis, then he too should vacate the hostel.

"When he or she has to appear for viva exam, then necessary accommodation will be provided at that time," he added.

