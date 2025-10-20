 Kerala: LDF Backs State Govt's Move To Join PM SHRI Scheme To Secure Central Funds
LDF convenor T P Ramakrishnan said Kerala’s decision to join the PM SHRI scheme aligns with the front’s policy of securing maximum central funds. He accused the Centre of denying Kerala its due share but maintained departments can act independently within LDF’s framework. The CPI voiced concerns, while the BJP welcomed the move as a policy correction.

PTIUpdated: Monday, October 20, 2025, 02:03 PM IST
article-image
Kerala: LDF Backs State Govt's Move To Join PM SHRI Scheme To Secure Central Funds | File Pic (Representative image)

Thiruvananthapuram: LDF Convenor T P Ramakrishnan on Monday said the ruling front's general stance is to ensure that the state received the maximum possible funds from the Centre.

The government departments can take individual decisions in this regard without deviating from the party's policy, he said.

The senior leader's remarks came a day after General Education Minister V Sivankutty announced that the state would join the PM SHRI scheme to get the due central funds.

Speaking to reporters here, Ramakrishnan said the Minister's move aligns with the general policy of the LDF, which is helpful in ensuring maximum deserved funds from the union government.

article-image

He also accused the Centre of denying Kerala its rightful funds and eligible tax share to the state and also attempting to destroy Ketala financially.

Even amidst these difficulties, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other ministers have adopted a stand to approach the Centre again to get deserved allocations to Kerala.

LDF Convenor T P Ramakrishnan's Statement

"When the matter came up earlier, the LDF has adopted a stand that steps should be taken to get maximum funds from the union government. The Education Department's present decision is also part of that. These all are administrative matters," he said.

The LDF convenor, however, asserted that they cannot accept the Centre's approach with regard to PM SHRI and would continue to oppose it.

article-image

Citing practical issues being faced by the state while staying away from such central schemes, he said all departments can adopt independent stand by sticking to the general policy of the LDF.

If there is any other issue pertaining to the matter, that should be discussed in detail, he added.

Asked why state government is not approaching the Supreme Court like Tamil Nadu over the matter, Ramakrishnan said the neighbouring state has adequate revenue but Kerala does not have.

He also didn't give a clear reply when asked about the differences of opinion raised by CPI, a key partner in the LDF, on the state joining PM SHRI scheme.

Education Minister Sivankutty on Sunday announced that the state would join the PM SHRI scheme to get the due central funds, but asserted that it would not backtrack from the existing educational policy in the state.

He had said every citizen of the country deserves Central funds and so there is no need for Kerala to stay away from it.

While CPI, an important constituent of ruling LDF, expressed reservations about this policy shift, its representative in ministry, Revenue Minister K Rajan, said the matter was not discussed in the cabinet.

The BJP both welcomed the minister's announcement and slammed the CPI(M)-led government's "two years of unnecessary opposition and stubbornness" before joining the scheme.

Saffron party's state chief Rajiv Chandrasekhar had termed the state government's change of heart as "CPI(M)'s admission that Union government's stand and National Education Policy were correct".

More than 14,500 existing central, state, local body run schools will be strengthened and upgraded as PM SHRI, official sources have said. 

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

