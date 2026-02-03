Navi Mumbai Police Launch ‘Chhota Police’ Drive Where Children Grade Parents On Traffic Discipline To Improve Road Safety

In a bid to improve road discipline and reduce accidents, the Navi Mumbai Police have launched an innovative road safety initiative that places parents under the watchful eye of their own children. | Pic | Farooq Sayed

Navi Mumbai: In a bid to improve road discipline and reduce accidents, the Navi Mumbai Police have launched an innovative road safety initiative that places parents under the watchful eye of their own children. Under the Chhota Police and Parents’ Traffic Report Card programme, students will assess their parents’ adherence to traffic rules and issue green or red remarks based on their driving behaviour.

Programme Unveiled During Road Safety Campaign

The initiative was unveiled at the concluding programme of the Road Safety Campaign held in Vashi on Monday. Police officials said the programme is based on the belief that messages conveyed by children have a deeper and more lasting impact than penalties imposed by enforcement agencies. “If a parent receives a red remark from their own child, it will be more effective than any fine,” said DCP (Traffic) Tirupati Kakade.

As part of the programme, the Navi Mumbai Traffic Police have designed a Traffic Report Card on the lines of a school progress report. The card lists nine key traffic norms, including wearing helmets while riding two-wheelers, obeying traffic signals, using seatbelts and avoiding mobile phone use while driving. Students from schools and colleges across Navi Mumbai will be given these report cards and designated as Chhota Police.

Students to Monitor Parents’ Driving Behaviour

Over a fixed assessment period, students will closely observe their parents’ driving habits and mark compliance with a green remark and violations with a red one. At the end of the period, the completed report cards will be submitted to the police through schools or displayed on school premises. “Children tend to correct adults at home, and we want to use that influence positively for road safety,” Kakade added.

Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Milind Bharambe said the initiative would not only improve traffic discipline among parents but also instil road safety values in children at an early age. “These children are the drivers of the future, and road safety habits must be ingrained from now itself,” he said.

The programme has been conceptualised by Bharambe and planned by a team led by Joint Commissioner of Police Sanjay Yenpure and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Tirupati Kakade. Bharambe added that the Parents’ Traffic Report Card initiative would soon be rolled out across all prominent schools in the city to strengthen traffic discipline at the household level and promote long-term road safety awareness.

