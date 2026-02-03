Minor Allegedly Drives Mercedes Into Coastal Road Tunnel, Woman Seriously Injured

A high-speed Mercedes-Benz, allegedly driven by a minor, rammed into an EcoSport from behind inside the Mumbai Coastal Road tunnel in the early hours of Monday, leaving one woman seriously injured and two others with minor injuries. | Representational Image

Mumbai: A high-speed Mercedes-Benz, allegedly driven by a minor, rammed into an EcoSport from behind inside the Mumbai Coastal Road tunnel in the early hours of Monday, leaving one woman seriously injured and two others with minor injuries. The D.B. Marg police have registered a case against the car owner, his granddaughter, and the c.

Accident Details and Victims

According to the police, the accident occurred around 1.45 am when the Mercedes, travelling at an excessive speed towards south Mumbai, crashed into the EcoSport inside the tunnel. The impact pushed the EcoSport forward, causing it to collide with a Honda City ahead, triggering brief panic among motorists in the tunnel.

The EcoSport was being driven by 36-year-old Prasanna Mopkar, a resident of Mira Road. He was travelling with his wife and mother-in-law from Borivali to Bade Miyan restaurant in Colaba for dinner. While Mopkar and his mother-in-law sustained minor injuries, his wife suffered a serious nose injury and was immediately admitted to GT Hospital for treatment.

Alleged Involvement of Minors

Further investigation revealed that the Mercedes is registered in the name of a senior citizen businessman residing in Agripada. Police said his 18-year-old granddaughter allegedly took the car keys without permission and allowed her 17-year-old friend to drive the vehicle. Due to excessive speed, the minor reportedly lost control of the car inside the tunnel, leading to the accident.

A senior officer from the D.B. Marg police station said preliminary investigations found no evidence of alcohol consumption. However, the vehicle was being driven at a very high speed, which caused the driver to lose control.

Police have booked the car owner, his granddaughter, and the minor driver for rash and negligent driving and under relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act. Further investigation is underway.

