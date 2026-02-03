Mumbai Tea Stall Worker Brutally Murdered In Dadar; Police Launch Probe

A 26-year-old tea stall worker was brutally murdered in Mumbai’s Dadar area, prompting the police to register a murder case against unidentified persons and launch an investigation. | Representational Image

Mumbai: A 26-year-old tea stall worker was brutally murdered in Mumbai’s Dadar area, prompting the police to register a murder case against unidentified persons and launch an investigation. The deceased has been identified as Anshu Sonlal Verma, who was employed at a tea stall in Dadar West.

Timeline of Events on January 31–February 1

According to the FIR filed by the complainant Akshay Maruti Patil, 26, a resident of Kamgar Nagar, New Prabhadevi Road, his father runs a tea stall opposite Ashish Industries on Gokhale Road, Dadar West. Anshu Verma worked at the stall along with Birendra Shribahadur Pal and Vasant Pandurang Sapkal. Accommodation had been arranged for the workers in a rented room at Kamgar Nagar.

On the night of January 31, 2026, around 11.30 pm, Akshay received a photograph from his friend Rahul Gawade, showing Anshu lying unconscious near the Kamgar Nagar gate, allegedly under the influence of alcohol. Rahul later informed Akshay that Anshu had been woken up and sent back to his room and handed over Anshu’s mobile phone to him.

Akshay later went to the workers’ room and found Anshu asleep and apparently in normal condition, with no visible injuries. He handed over the mobile phone to Birendra Pal and left home to travel to Ratnagiri.

Allegations of Assault and Caste-Based Abuse

In the early hours of February 1, 2026, at around 2 am, Akshay received a call from his brother Mayur Patil, stating that Anshu was unresponsive despite water being splashed on his face and had been taken to KEM Hospital for treatment. Shortly afterwards, Mayur informed him that Anshu had been declared dead.

When Akshay reached KEM Hospital and saw the body, he noticed serious injuries on Anshu’s face and redness around the neck, indicating assault and possible strangulation. Akshay stated that these injuries were not present when he last saw Anshu alive in his room.

Police Investigation Underway

Based on the complaint, police suspect that unknown persons assaulted Anshu and strangled him to death for unidentified reasons. The Dadar police have registered a case under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act, and are conducting further investigations.

According to Anshu’s family, members of the Patil family allegedly abused him using caste-based slurs, and when he objected, they collectively assaulted him.

