Mumbai Police Constable Fatally Injured By Speeding Car On Eastern Freeway

Another police personnel deployed to maintain law and order on Mumbai’s roads has fallen victim to reckless speeding. |

Mumbai: Another police personnel deployed to maintain law and order on Mumbai’s roads has fallen victim to reckless speeding. Police constable Sushant Mohan More, who was posted as a freeway rider, was fatally injured after being hit by a speeding car while on duty on the Eastern Freeway. He succumbed to his injuries during treatment at a hospital, sending shockwaves through the police department and the city.

Accident Occurred Near Reay Road Ramp

The incident occurred on the evening of January 28, 2026, at around 7:40 pm, on the northbound lane of the Eastern Freeway, near the Reay Road ramp post. Constable More was performing his duty when the driver of a speeding car allegedly lost control of the vehicle and rammed into the police rider.

The impact was severe, leaving More with serious facial injuries. He collapsed at the spot, bleeding profusely. He was immediately rushed in critical condition to Sion Hospital, where he was admitted to the ICU. Despite doctors’ efforts, More battled for life for nearly five days before succumbing to his injuries at around 3 am on Monday, February 2, 2026.

Read Also Fire Breaks Out In Residential Building Near Mumbai Central ST Depot, No Injuries Reported

Investigation Underway by Sewri Police

The Sewri police station has registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in the case and initiated a detailed investigation into the role of the car driver. Police are probing whether the accident was caused due to overspeeding, negligence, or any other factor.

News of Constable More’s death triggered a wave of grief across the police force. His family members and relatives gathered at Sion Hospital following the tragic news. Police officials said that his last rites will be performed at Naigaon with full state honours.

The tragic incident has once again raised serious concerns over unchecked speeding and reckless driving on Mumbai’s roads, claiming yet another life of a police personnel on duty.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/